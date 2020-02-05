FOLLOW LIVE: Tottenham v. Southampton in FA Cup

Spurs and Saints vie in their FA Cup replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the chance to meet Norwich City in the fifth round. Click the link below to follow along with the score with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The match comes amid the newly instituted February break as both sides see their time off shortened by the replay.

Steven Bergwijn has been fantastic for Spurs since signing this winter, scoring on debut against Manchester City in the 2-0 win over the weekend, but he is not eligible for this game as he was not registered for the initial match between these two sides and therefore is not eligible for the replay. That leaves in-form winger Heung-Min Son up front by himself who has scored in each of his last three games. Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko are both injured, and Dele Alli is rested after his knock over the weekend. Eric Dier gets the start in midfield while Lucas Moura supports Son up front.

For Southampton, the visitors will want to get Danny Ings back on track. The 27-year-old has been a goal machine this season but he has now gone four straight games without finding the back of the net. Southampton has won just one of those four, as Ings’ form is critical to their on-field results.





Story continues

💛 Y E L L O W S 🖤 Here’s the #SaintsFC side that will face #THFC tonight: pic.twitter.com/z1415W3QQc — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 5, 2020



