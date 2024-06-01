Live: Texas softball faces Florida, tries to go 2-0 in Women’s College World Series

Top-seeded Texas opened the Women's College World Series in impressive fashion on Thursday, beating Stanford behind freshman Teagan Kavan’s dominant pitching performance. But things get tougher for the Longhorns (53-8), who will face an SEC powerhouse in No. 4 Florida (52-13) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both teams are 1-0 in the double-elimination WCWS bracket, and a win would push either team within one game of the final series. A loss means a trip to defending champion Oklahoma's side of the bracket and a meeting with Alabama on Sunday.

End 2: Texas 5, Florida 0

Florida's Ava Brown, who came in for starter Keagan Rothrock during a disastrous first inning, retires the Texas side in order. OK, Brown has settled in for the Gators. Now, those bats need to do the same against Texas pitcher Mac Morgan. - Thomas Jones

Middle 2: Texas 5, Florida 0

Texas pitcher Mac Morgan is throwing those dropballs with some heat today and already has four strikeouts, which is just one shy of her season-high. A dandy, diving play by right-fielder Ashton Maloney also helped that inning. Six up, six down for the Gators. - Thomas Jones

Top 2: Texas 5, Florida 0

I really felt like Texas was uptight against Texas A&M and played tight in the super regional because all the pressure was on it. But they look loose and confident in this WCWS. -- Kirk Bohls

End 1: Texas 5, Florida 0

Alyssa Washington greets new Florida pitcher Ava Brown with a moonshot into centerfield! That homer gives the Longhorns three more runs, and the Texas bats are certainly glad to have Stanford's NiJaree Canady in the rearview mirror; the Horns beat Stanford 4-0 in the first game of the Women's College World Series . - Thomas Jones

Bottom 1: Texas 2, Florida 0

Freshman Katie Stewart comes in and doubles to the wall to score Vivi Martinez, and that's an early exit for Florida ace Keagan Rothrock. Wow, the Longhorn bats are smoking early, and there's still two on with just one out. Ava Brown is now in the circle for Florida, moving over from first base. - Thomas Jones

Texas coach Mike White cheers during his team's 4-0 win over Stanford in the Women's College World Series on Thursday. Texas will try band improve to 2-0 at the WCWS against Florida Saturday.

Bottom 1: Texas 1, Florida 0,

The Longhorns open with a bang. Outfielder Bella Dayton hits leadoff for the second straight game and bangs a long single to the wall, reaches second on a sac bunt from Mia Scott, then scores on an RBI single by Vivi Martinez. That's how Texas coach Mike White would draw it up, eh? - Thomas Jones

Middle 1: Florida 0, Texas 0

Texas is the designated home team, so Texas pitcher Mac Morgan gets her first crack at a Gator offense fourth in the nation in runs per game. Morgan gets 90% of her outs on groundballs, so of course the drop-ball pitcher gets a pop out and two strikeouts. Three up, three down. Now time for Texas. - Thomas Jones

Mac Morgan gets start for Texas

After throwing in all three games during Texas' series win over Texas A&M in last week's super regionals, junior pitcher Mac Morgan will get the start against Florida. Morgan, 15-1 on the season, boasts a 1.99 ERA with just 38 strikeouts and 22 walks. She's a contact hitter that forces lots of ground balls, so expect a busy day for third baseman Mia Scott, shortstop Vivi Martinez and second baseman Alyssa Washington. In 13.1 innings last week against the Aggies, Morgan gave up 11 hits and five runs. Florida will counter with freshman phenom Keagan Rothrock, who's among the nation's leaders in wins, complete-games and innings pitched. - Thomas Jones

