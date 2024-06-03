Live: Texas softball again faces Stanford in Women’s College World Series semifinals

Stanford catcher Aly Kaneshiro, right, slides into second base before a tag from Texas shortstop Viviana Martinez during the Longhorns' 4-0 win in the Women's College World Series opener Thursday at at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The teams meet again Monday in the semifinals, with Stanford needing a win to force a second game between the teams Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY - For the second time at the Women's College World Series, the No. 1 Texas softball team will try and top No. 8 Stanford.

The stakes are higher than the WCWS opener on Thursday, which Texas won 4-0. With a win Monday, the Longhorns (54-8) will ensure a spot in the best-of-three championship series that starts Wednesday. If Stanford (50-16) wins, these two teams will play again tomorrow for a berth in the championship series against either Oklahoma or Florida. First pitch is at 6:05 at Devon Park.

Florida beat Oklahoma 9-3 on Monday to force a second and decisive game with the Sooners in the double-elimination bracket.

Follow along live with Thomas Jones and Kirk Bohls, who are both in Oklahoma City.

Middle 1: Texas 0, Stanford 0

Stanford's NiJaree Canady gives up a one-out bouncer into left field for a hit by Mia Scott but no other Longhorn reaches base. The home-designated Cardinal now get ready for Teagan Kavan. Let's see what they learned after getting just one hit against Kavan in Thursday's 4-0 win by Texas in the WCWS. -- Thomas Jones

Texas dominant so far in two WCWS games

In its wins over Stanford and Florida, Texas outscored the two 14-0 and allowed only four baserunners to even reach second base. Six of the Longhorn starters have two hits apiece in the two games, and Reese Atwood hasn't even gotten hot yet. She's 1 for 4. Wonder if she comes up big tonight. -- Kirk Bohls

Stanford star NiJaree Canady, Texas freshman Teagan Kavan meet again

We will have a pitching rematch from the WCWS opener. Texas will start freshman Teagan Kavan (19-2), who had a dazzling WCWS debut on Thursday when she allowed just one hit while striking out eight Stanford batters. Stanford will counter with ace NiJaree Canady, who was selected as USA Softball’s player of the year over a short list of finalists that included Texas catcher Reese Atwood. Canady (31-9) entered the WCWS leading the nation in strikeouts with 310 as well as with an ERA of 0.65. She has started all three of Stanford’s WCWS games and has allowed 12 hits and five runs in 19 total innings. Her strikeouts have been slightly down in Oklahoma City; she’s fanned 20 batters while giving up seven walks. Texas had five hits in its 4-0 win over Stanford, including RBI hits by Bella Dayton, Kayden Henry and Mia Scott. - Thomas Jones

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live: Texas softball faces Stanford in Women’s College World Series