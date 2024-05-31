Follow live: Texas baseball team opens 63rd NCAA tournament appearance against Louisiana

Texas Longhorns infielders Jalin Flores (1) and Jack O'Dowd (27) celebrate a double play during the game against Kansas at UFCU Disch–Falk Field on Saturday, May. 18, 2024 in Austin.

COLLEGE STATION − For Texas, a 63rd appearance in the NCAA baseball tournament gets underway at Blue Bell Park on Friday with a game against Louisiana in the College Station regional.

Over its past four NCAA tournaments, Texas has gone 12-0 in its regional games. One of those wins was a 4-2 beating of this Louisiana team at a regional hosted last year by Miami. A win in this year's rematch advances either the Longhorns or Ragin' Cajuns into a Saturday showdown with Texas A&M, which scored seven runs in the second inning of Friday's 8-0 win over Grambling.

The first pitch between the Longhorns and Ragin' Cajuns is scheduled for 5 p.m. This game will be televised by ESPN2 with Roy Philpott and Xavier Scruggs in the broadcast booth. Craig Way will be joined by Roger Wallace on the 103.1 FM radio broadcast.

End 4: Texas 3, Louisiana 2

How about some defense? Texas turned a double play to end a Louisiana threat in the fourth inning. Louisiana got its first two runners aboard in the session, and UT pitcher Max Grubbs then fell behind 3-0 in his battle with the inning's third batter. But with Andre Duplantier II warming up in the bullpen, Grubbs got a fielder's choice groundout and the aforementioned double play to escape the jam.

That was the 39th double play of the Longhorns' season.

4-6-3 and a shutdown inning!



Horns lead it, 3-2, after four! pic.twitter.com/3AuwwmDEln — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 31, 2024

Mid 4: Texas 3, Louisiana 2

Texas was last shutout in an NCAA tournament game in 2011, and that history won't repeat itself today. After starting this game with three scoreless innings, Texas exploded for five hits and three runs in the fourth frame. The biggest swings during an inning that featured a pitching change were Rylan Galvan's RBI double and Dee Kennedy's two-run single.

THAT’S DONDY. @kennedee27 with the bases loaded knock and it’s 3-2 Horns! pic.twitter.com/Cf5DO79ScL — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 31, 2024

Texas had a chance to put more runs on the scoreboard but Peyton Powell, who is batting third in the UT lineup, struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning. The Longhorns have stranded four runners in scoring position today.

End 3: Louisiana 2, Texas 0

For the second inning in a row, Texas stranded a runner in scoring position. Due to a single and a steal, Texas got Jared Thomas to second base with one out in the third inning. Louisiana, however, retired Jalin Flores and Peyton Powell to escape the jam.

And for the second inning in a row, the Ragin' Cajuns hammered a two-out pitch over the fence in right field. This time around, it was Louisiana leadoff hitter Trey LaFleur who took Max Grubbs deep.

End 2: Louisiana 1, Texas 0

A massive swing by Lee Amedee has given Louisiana an early lead in College Station. Amedee crushed a 1-2 offering from Max Grubbs over the fence in right field. The 420-foot, two-out blast was just the fourth home run in 162 at-bats this season for the Louisiana third baseman.

A Kimble Schuessler double and a walk drawn by Rylan Galvan in the top of the second inning gave UT its first two baserunners of the day. But a groundout stranded Schuessler at third base. This is the first time that Schuessler has played at Blue Bell Park since he transferred from Texas A&M after the 2021 season.

End 1: Texas 0, Louisiana 0

While describing Max Grubbs earlier this week, UT coach David Pierce said his starting pitcher was "not a big strikeout guy." That seemed appropriate since Grubbs had struck out 46 batters over 68 ⅔ innings. But in the first inning at Blue Bell Park, Grubbs struck out three Louisiana batters. One of those strikeouts was of Louisiana slugger Kyle DeBarge, who hadn't struck out in his last 13 games.

Facing Louisiana senior Carson Fluno, the Longhorns were retired in order in the top of the first inning. Texas got bats on the ball in the opening frame. That just resulted in two fly balls and a groundout.

Starting pitchers announced for Louisiana-Texas game

Seeded second in the College Station regional, Louisiana will turn to senior right-hander Carson Fluno to start against the Longhorns. This season, Fluno has compiled a 4-0 record and a 2.94 ERA. Only two of Fluno's 13 starts have lasted six innings so Texas should expect to see the Louisiana bullpen on Friday. As a team, Louisiana's 4.32 ERA ranks 18th nationally.

"He's probably our hottest guy coming in. He's a senior, he's got big-game experience," Louisiana coach Matt Deggs said of Fluno on Thursday.

The third-seeded Longhorns will counter with sophomore Max Grubbs, who is also right-handed. Grubbs has been UT's Friday starter since the middle of April, and he is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA this spring. Since Texas was eliminated early from the Big 12 tournament, Grubbs has not pitched in a game since May 17.

"I have a lot of confidence in his ability to really pound the strike zone and force whoever he's pitching against, and in this scenario, pitching against a really good Lafayette team, but forcing them to earn it," Texas coach David Pierce said. "Not a big strikeout guy, so he's got to kind of stay off the barrel and he's got to rely on his defense."

Dee Kennedy returns to the Texas starting lineup as regional play gets underway. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/qRe8rajqgg — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) May 31, 2024

