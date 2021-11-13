Live stream Oklahoma Sooners at Baylor Bears: Time, date, odds, how to watch

One of the biggest games in the Big 12 this season takes place on Saturday when Oklahoma travels to Waco to take on Baylor.

The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) were off last week, while Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) was upset by TCU. The last time these two teams met in Waco, Baylor led 28-3 before the Sooners stormed back to win 34-31 on their way to the College Football Playoffs.

Oklahoma enters the game with a nation's best 17-game winning streak and the conference's top offense and has been thriving under true freshman Caleb Williams at quarterback, but Baylor's defense is one of eight in the nation to have not allowed 30 or more points in any game this season.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Oklahoma vs. Baylor start?

The game begins at 12 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

What TV channel is Oklahoma at Baylor on?

The Oklahoma at Baylor game can be seen on FOX.

How can I watch Oklahoma at Baylor via livestream?

The Oklahoma at Baylor game can be live-streamed on Foxsports.com, the Fox Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Oklahoma at Baylor?

The Sooners are favored to win by 6.5 points with an over/under of 62.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

