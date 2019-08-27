Doug Pederson is scheduled to speak to reporters this at 11:15 a.m. as the Eagles gear up for their final preseason game of 2019.

The Eagles are 1-2 in the preseason so far and will play the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Eagles have never lost to the Jets in either the preseason or the regular season.

The Eagles' starters likely won't see the field at all in the team's fourth preseason game, so Pederson will have plenty of opportunity to evaluate players on the fringe of the roster.

Pederson must have his 53-man roster set by Aug. 31 and this final preseason game could go a long way in determining who does and does not make the cut.

Live stream: Doug Pederson's Eagles press conference at 11:15 a.m. ET Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia