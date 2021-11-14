Live stream Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots: Time, date, odds, how to watch

In recent history, the Cleveland Browns have struggled against the New England Patriots, going just 2-8 over the last 10 games in this series.

But now, as both squads look to keep pace in the AFC wild-card chase, Sunday's matchup becomes pivotal.

The Browns (5-4), after they announced that they would be moving on from receiver Odell Beckham Jr., thumped the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-16, Sunday in a key AFC North battle. Cleveland is currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC, two spots back of the team they will be facing Sunday.

The Patriots (5-4) are steadily improving and fresh off of a 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers in which they forced quarterback Sam Darnold into three interceptions. One of those was returned 88 yards for a touchdown, by cornerback J.C. Jackson. New England has found success with its rushing offense, running for at least 142 yards in each of the last three games, all New England victories.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Browns at Patriots start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What TV channel is Browns at Patriots on?

The game will be shown regionally on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Browns at Patriots online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on CBS live and the Paramount+ app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and Paramount+ and is available nationally on-demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Browns at Patriots?

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 45.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Browns vs. Patriots: Time, TV info, how to watch, odds