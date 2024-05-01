LIVE: What’s in store for Stamkos? Lightning GM, head coach hold exit interviews

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lightning captain Steven Stamkos’ impending free agency is top of mind for the team’s fans – as well as their coaching staff.

General Manager Julien Briesebois and Head Coach Jon Cooper will speak to media Wednesday alongside “select players,” two days after the Bolts were eliminated from the Stanley Cup finals in a five-game series with the Florida Panthers.

Stamkos, 35, joined the Lightning in 2008, but June 30 may be his last day with the team he led to four Stanley Cups in the last decade. He’s set to become a free agent on July 1.

