If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

Beverly Bruce
·4 min read

Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are nearly 1 million black bears in the country, and they have been spotted in 41 states.

Black bears are slightly smaller than brown bears, but they're no less dangerous, and dozens of people have died from black bear attacks in the last 30 years. Read on to find out what states have the most bear-related deaths.

RELATED: 6 Things That Are Bringing Snakes Into Your Home.

The Southwest, Midwest, and Alaska are where most bear-related deaths have occurred.

Fox News 31 in Colorado report that half of the country's recorded bear attacks have occurred in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. An additional 33% of attacks occurred in Alaska. The outlet also reports that 18 people have been killed by bears in Montana since 1990. Twenty-five people died in bear incidents in Alaska over the same time period. That's nearly one bear-related death per year.

Wyoming had 11 bear-related deaths, and Colorado had four. Tennessee saw two. Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia each recorded just one bear-related death over the last 30 years.

Lynn Rogers, PhD, founder of the North American Bear Center and a research scientist for the Wildlife Research Institute, said people need to put these deaths in context, however.

"Black bears have killed 61 people across North America since 1900. This no longer worries me," she wrote on the North American Bear Center website. "My chances of being killed by a domestic dog, bees, or lightning are vastly greater. My chances of being murdered are 60,000 times greater. One of the safest places a person can be is in the woods. According to the National Park Service (NPS), your chance of being injured by a bear is approximately 1 in 2.1 million.

Bear attacks can be easily avoided if you follow this guidance.

Still, if you want to improve your odds of coming out of a bear encounter with all limbs intact, there are some precautions bear experts recommend.

"The vast majority of these negative encounters are avoidable. People don't need to go out into bear country and get hurt, nor do bears," Tom Smith, PhD, a biologist at Brigham Young University, told National Geographic. "These incidents are largely preventable, but humans have to take more responsibility."

Bears are very attracted to smells, so experts suggest you be careful about what sort of scents you carry. Dave Garshelis, PhD, bear project leader at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, told National Geographic that food, deodorant, and even gum can attract bears.

Bear spray is a must-have for hikers.

Hikers or others wandering in the woods should always carry bear spray, a non-lethal aerosol spray meant to disarm bears. The NPS recommends that you carry spray in a holster with you rather than in your backpack, where you may struggle to access it quickly. Bear spray doesn't have to hit the target directly, but the idea is to temporarily create a cloud of spray between you and the bear.

If the bear continues to come toward you, the NPS says, spray directly in its face. You can purchase bear spray at service stations, national park stores, and camping and outdoors stores. Keep in mind that similar sprays, like self-defense sprays, don't have the same active ingredient as bear spray.

For more up-to-date news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Take special care if you have a dog.

A "disproportionate number" of bear attacks are related to dogs, Rogers told ABC News. Dog owners trying to defend their pets from attack or worrying that their animals have become victims may put themselves in harm's way.

In 2019, for example, a Minnesota woman was killed by a black bear while vacationing in a remote area of Canada. She'd ventured out into the woods after hearing her dogs barking. Her dogs eventually returned to the cabin, but she didn't. Authorities said they later found her body with a black bear standing over it.

Garshelis recommends to National Geographic that dog owners who are trying to break up a bear attack arm themselves with a firearm or big stick, "especially if the dog is running back to you for protection." Bears are also scared away by banging pots and pans and other loud noises, he added.

Rogers recommends that if you see a bear in the wild you should do everything you can to remain inconspicuous.

"Bears that visit campgrounds, bird feeders, and garbage cans almost never kill people, even though these bears have by far the most contact with people," she said.

RELATED: This One Thing in Your Yard Can Fend Off Black Widows, Study Says.

Recommended Stories

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • 12-year-old girl becomes first 'non-fishing' shark bite victim in Maryland history, state says

    A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl received 42 stitches in her leg after wildlife officials said she was likely bitten by a sandbar shark while in the water in Ocean City, Md. It marks the first time the state has recorded a "near-shore" shark incident involving someone who was not fishing, according to officials with the Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington P

  • Meet the indigenous people fighting to preserve the Amazon

    To mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we visit the Amazon’s indigenous activists working to defend the rainforests against deforestation and land grabs

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • Beloved Central Park Owl Barry Killed In Crash

    "She took a chance on big city life and in turn brought us so much joy," wrote one fan of the bird, who officials say collided with a park vehicle.

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Dixie fire in Northern California injures 4 firefighters as crews scramble to protect homes

    Firefighters were hoping a break in the weather would help them get the upper hand on the enormous Dixie fire, which had destroyed at least 184 homes and commercial buildings and burned 446,723 acres as of Saturday morning.

  • Is Biden Screwing This Up?

    We're in a do-or-die moment on climate legislation. Six months into his term, is Biden getting the job done?

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Libya's wildlife treasure island at risk of ruin

    Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.

  • The horse breed that won the Revolutionary war almost disappeared. Here's how it's making a comeback

    The story of the Marsh Tacky is the story of South Carolina, this country and the New World. Now, residents fight to ensure this horse has a future.

  • Second western Canada town destroyed by ‘exceedingly aggressive’ wildfire

    Residents of Monte Lake, British Columbia, told to evacuateVillage of Lytton devastated by wildfire last month The charred remnants of homes and buildings in Lytton last month. Two people were killed in the Lytton blaze and most of the town destroyed. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change. Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffer

  • King and Queen of rewilding: ‘We are not hypocrites’

    They are known as the King and Queen of Rewilding for their promotion of the practice of restoring their Sussex estate to its previously uncultivated state.

  • 5 people missing as California's historic Dixie Fire threatens communities

    Several people were missing as the Dixie Fire, the biggest wildfire in the U.S., tore through Northern California communities, authorities said Saturday.Details: Evacuation orders were in effect for several Sierra Nevada mountain communities, as the third-largest blaze in California's history continued to threaten homes. But Greg Hagwood, a Plumas County supervisor, said law enforcement said some residents "who have guns" told them "'Get off my property and you are not telling me to leave,'" per

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • Venomous cobra missing in Texas after escaping from owner’s house

    West African banded cobra has not been yet foundMembers of public warned not to approach snake The west African banded cobra is considered shy and and rarely bites humans. But its bite can be fatal. Photograph: Grand Prairie police It can’t claim to be native to Grand Prairie, Texas, but a 6ft west African banded cobra was believed on Friday still to be roaming through the city of almost 200,000 on the outskirts of Dallas after escaping from its owner’s house. The city released a public warning

  • Polar bears have captivated artists' imaginations for centuries, but what they've symbolized has changed over time

    The giant predators were a deadly danger to early European explorers of the Arctic. Chris Hellier/Corbis Historical via Getty ImagesPolar bears have long held visual artists in their thrall. Over time, the mythologies around these extraordinary animals have evolved – and so have the ways artists have depicted them in their work. Reflecting a deeply respectful even symbiotic relationship between human beings and the natural world, likenesses of polar bears crafted within Indigenous communities fo