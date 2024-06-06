Live from state softball: Wind takes up a spot in the semis

Defending champ's coach unfazed by quarterfinal test

1:15 p.m.

Rosemount coach Tiffany Rose wore a wide grin as she monitored her team's preparation before its Class 4A semifinal. The defending champion Irish relinquished a six-run lead in the quarterfinals before rallying for an 8-7 victory over Stillwater in the quarterfinals the day before.

Rose was not at all concerned that the Irish had let a big lead slip away. She preferred a different perspective.

"It's the state tournament. Teams are here to win," Rose said.

She admitted her players may have gotten complacent after leading 7-1 in the second inning — "We were a little undisciplined at the plate," she conceded — but her focus was on how her team responded.

"A lot of people don't realize we have nine players back from last year," Rose said. "Cece Hanson has only lost nine times in her high school career. They know what it takes to win."

Wind visits North Mankato

12:45 p.m.

North Mankato is stealing Chicago's reputation. It's the Windy City on Thursday, with winds steady at around 25 miles per hour and gusting to 40 around Caswell Park, where the softball state tournament is being played.

No eye-watering clouds of dust have been raised off the fields by the bluster. Yet. The Caswell Park facilities manager said the staff has been diligent in watering the fields to minimize blowing dust. Bless their hearts.

And, yes, we know Chicago's nickname was coined by a 19th century New York newspaper wag who reported that the city's politicians were "full of hot air."

So far, one small facilities change of note: The Rogers/Forest Lake Class 4A semifinal has been moved from Field 2 in the central portion of Caswell Park to Field 6, which is on the western edge of the facility. The move was made to avoid delaying the start time, scheduled for 2 p.m. Consolation games on Field 2 are running significantly behind.

Semifinals

THURSDAY

Class 4A, 2 p.m.

Rosemount (22-4) vs. New Prague (20-3)

Forest Lake (19-4) vs. Rogers (20-3)

Class 3A, 2 p.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (19-6) vs. St. Francis (19-5)

Winona (20-4) vs. Mankato East (18-6)

Class 2A, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph (25-1) vs. St. Agnes (23-2)

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (22-2) vs. St. Cloud Cathedral (23-2)

Class 1A, 4:30 p.m.

New Ulm Cathedral (24-2) vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-4)

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (16-4) vs. West Lutheran (18-4)

Championship games

FRIDAY

Class 4A, 10 a.m.

Class 3A, noon

Class 2A, 2 p.m.

Class 1A, 4 p.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7 (8)

New Prague 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1

Rogers 7, Edina 0

Class 3A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

St. Francis 6, Rocori 2

Winona 6, Simley 1

Mankato East 16, North Branch 2

Class 2A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

Randolph 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

St. Agnes 5, Proctor 0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7, Dassel-Cokato 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1

Class 1A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

New Ulm Cathedral 8, Northome/Kelliher 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 9, Red Lake Falls 7

West Lutheran 14, Blooming Prairie 7

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network will stream state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.

