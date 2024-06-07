Live from state softball: The wind let up. Anybody bring bug spray?

The Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen is at Caswell Park in North Mankato to take you through all four championship games Friday. Read Thursday's quarterfinals coverage here and Friday's semifinals coverage here.

. . .

Action is already under way at the softball state tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The first game to get started Friday was the Class 4A third-place game between Rosemount and Forest Lake. It's the matchup many thought would happen in the championship game. The final pits New Prague against Rogers at 10 am.

Other finals: Class 3A — Mankato East vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, noon; 2A — Randolph vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 2 p.m.; 1A — New Ulm Cathedral vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 4 p.m.

It's much less windy today, but that means the gnats are swarming.

Championship games

FRIDAY

Tap on the game for a live update or postgame summary

Class 4A: Rogers (21-3) vs. New Prague (21-3), 10 a.m.

Class 3A: Cretin-Derham Hall (20-6) vs. Mankato East (19-6), noon

Class 2A: Randolph (26-1) vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (24-2), 2 p.m.

Class 1A: New Ulm Cathedral (25-2) vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (17-4), 4 p.m.

Semifinals

THURSDAY

Tap on the game for a postgame summary

Class 4A, 2 p.m.

New Prague 3, Rosemount 1

Rogers 7, Forest Lake 5

Class 3A, 2 p.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, St. Francis 4

Mankato East 5, Winona 0

Class 2A, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph 1, St. Agnes 0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

Class 1A, 4:30 p.m.

New Ulm Cathedral 4, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8, West Lutheran 2

Class 4A quarterfinals

Tap on the game for a postgame summary

WEDNESDAY

Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7 (8)

New Prague 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1

Rogers 7, Edina 0

Class 3A quarterfinals

Tap on the game for a postgame summary

WEDNESDAY

Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

St. Francis 6, Rocori 2

Winona 6, Simley 1

Mankato East 16, North Branch 2

Class 2A quarterfinals

Tap on the game for a postgame summary

WEDNESDAY

Randolph 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

St. Agnes 5, Proctor 0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7, Dassel-Cokato 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1

Class 1A quarterfinals

Tap on the game for a postgame summary

WEDNESDAY

New Ulm Cathedral 8, Northome/Kelliher 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 9, Red Lake Falls 7

West Lutheran 14, Blooming Prairie 7

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network will stream state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will publish stories and other content related to these state championships and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

* The MSHSL's spectator guide

* Download and print the tournament program

* Star Tribune high school sports page.