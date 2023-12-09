LIVE: Follow St. Bonaventure football team's quest for a state championship on Saturday

For the third weekend in the past month, the green and gold are headed south down the 5 to play in one of the biggest football games in the state.

The St. Bonaventure High football team (12-3) will play Folsom High (12-2) this afternoon in the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

As we have all season, we'll have all the updates throughout the day here on the live blog:

Drive stalls

St. Bonaventure's first drive on offense had promise, but a penalty and a sack leads to a punt. A blindside block flag blows up the drive. On second down, Wolter is sacked for another big loss and looks to be in pain. He stays up and throws incomplete on third down. SB punts to F12. 7-0 Folsom 3:42 Q1

Seraphs on the move

First look at the St. Bonaventure O against Folsom is promising for the Seraphs. Koen Glover rips off a 12-yard run. Anthony Glover hits Jack Cunningham for gains of 30 and 15 to the F27.

Seraphs D holds

St. Bonaventure comes up big. On third and 8 from the S13, Jaden Few and Dylan Dunst combine on a sack. Folsom go for it on fourth and the incompletion turns ball over on downs.

Seraphs fumble on kickoff return

And trouble for St. Bonaventure. After Folsom TD, St. Bonaventure fumbles on ensuing kickoff return. Folsom recovers on Seraphs 16.

Folsom strikes first

Folsom drives to the St. Bonaventure 25 and gets a monster break on third and 5. Ball squirts out from a receivers hands in the S4. Looks like could have been an incomplete pass; ball came out when he hit the ground. The referees call the reception down at the 4. Seraphs head coach Joe Goyeneche goes wild on the sidelines and calls timeout. Ryder Lyons runs for a 4-yard TD pass on the next play to give Folsom a 7-0 lead with 9:20 left in the first quarter.

Seraphs to kick

Folsom wins the toss and will receive. Star QB Ryder Lyons first up.

Moments away from kickoff

Seraphs walking back out of the locker room. Overhead, the traveling fans roar. https://t.co/CE48cADdxx pic.twitter.com/4Qihrj2NS8 — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) December 9, 2023

Seraphs getting ready

Kayin Booker leading the pregame chant and repeat. https://t.co/1nD6mR5X2f pic.twitter.com/q2kHzudmD6 — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) December 9, 2023

St. Bonaventure High head coach Joe Goyeneche prowls the field in pregame. https://t.co/H7IVykgmy4 pic.twitter.com/8LKudUKpTo — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) December 9, 2023

Good news for St. Bonaventure in pregame. WR DJ Doss, one of the few injury doubts for the Seraphs, is a go. https://t.co/j0AK64lBY1 pic.twitter.com/ZsKIhKIufe — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) December 9, 2023

Pregame reading

It is the Seraphs' third trip to the state championship bowl. As The Star's Joe Curley wrote Thursday, this team has a direct connection to the 2007 and 2008 Division III state championship teams through its coaching staff.

St. Bonaventure has reached the state championship with an unforgettable run that has included a late game-winning interception for a touchdown in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinals in San Juan Capistrano and a last-minute game-winning field goal in the sectional final at Larrabee Stadium.

Then there was last weekend's miracle in San Diego, when St. Augustine actually lined up in Victory Formation and yet St. Bonaventure turned the game around in the final 8.4 seconds.

St. Bonaventure defensive tackle Matt Perez labeled the Seraphs' ability to snatch victory for the jaws of defeat "snatching souls."

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: LIVE: St. Bonaventure High football plays for the state championship