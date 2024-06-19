Live: Spalletti and Folorunsho pre-match press conference ahead of Spain vs Italy

Follow Luciano Spalletti and Michael Folorunsho’s pre-match press conference LIVE on the eve of Spain vs. Italy.

Italy are preparing to meet Spain in the second EURO 2024 Group B match.

Both sides won on their debut. The Azzurri beat Albania, while Spain secured a victory against Croatia.

Croatia and Albania are playing in Hamburg as we write and the outcome of their meeting will be key to both Italy and Spain.

Italy CT Spalletti and midfielder Folorunsho address the media today, Wednesday, June 19, at a press conference at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenchirken.

After that, they will return to their training base in Iserlohn, a 50-minute drive, where they will train at 17:00 CET at the Hemberg Stadium.

Italy vs Spain will kick off at 21:00 CET on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

