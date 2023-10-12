LIVE: Southwest Florida Week 8 high school football scoreboard and updates

We are now well into district play as teams vie for titles, power rankings, and jockey for playoff berths.

Follow Week 8's action here to stay on top of Southwest Florida football action and see what we learned about where your team sits when it comes to playoff position as the FHSAA released its third high school football rankings.

You can listen to our experts break down this week's games on the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast, you can see our latest football power rankings and you can read our previews and see our staff previews and predictions for every game BY CLICKING HERE.

See last week's results and recaps and the schedule for future weeks by looking at our season schedule and results file which you can find BY CLICKING HERE.

And here are some of our other stories this week:

Trouble for Titans: Golden Gate football coach Nick Bigica, defensive coordinator P.J. Gibbs suspended for recruiting

50th Annual: Naples' Rick Martin, Lely's Ben Hammer set to square off for first time in Coconut Bowl

Tritons rising: Mariner football team looks to extend best-ever start against nemesis North Fort Myers

