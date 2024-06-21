🔴 LIVE: Slovakia lead against Ukraine at half time

Slovakia v Ukraine

Scorers: Schranz 17′

In a relatively even start, both sides had half-chances to create something but failed to due to a lack of quality with their final ball.

In the 17th minute, Slovakia opened the scoring through Ivan Schranz. A looping cross from Lukas Haraslin missed all of the Ukrainian defenders and the scorer of the winner against Belgium got another, heading past Anatoliy Trubin.

The nature of the goal symbolised the nerviness in Sergei Rebrov’s side, which was evident in their opening day hammering by Romania.

Artem Dovbyk almost equalised in the 28th minute after brilliantly moving past a few defenders with some excellent feet. However, just as he was about to strike, Peter Pekarík got in his way to force a corner.

Slovakia had Martin Dúbravka to thank for keeping them in the lead shortly after, first tipping Oleksandr Tymchyk’s strike onto the post before closing down Mykhailo Mudryk after he got in behind the defence.

As has been the case in the tournament so far, Ukraine were nearly the architects of their own downfall just before half time, giving the ball away in a dangerous position. Fortunately for them, Trubin did well to stop Haraslin making it 2-0.

