Live show tune in: Next Gen open test at Charlotte Roval

A host of NASCAR drivers and teams are set to get their Next Gen feet wet next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval for an open organizational test of the 2022 livery Monday and Tuesday — and it will be live-streamed, with broadcasts on NASCAR’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

One car is allowed per organization for one- or two-car teams, with two cars allowed for three- and four-car organizations. Multiple drivers are allowed to test each car.

MORE: Stock reborn: Next Gen unveiled | Timeline of Next Gen

Here is the live streaming schedule:

Monday, Oct. 11

Live video and audio from cars on track Noon – 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Oct. 12

NASCAR Next Gen Roval Live Show co-hosted by Alex Weaver and Larry McReynolds with Alan Cavanna and Kim Coon reporting at-track 10-10:45 a.m. ET

Live video and audio from cars on track 9-10 a.m.; 10:45 a.m.-5 p.m. ET



RELATED: Next Gen — what’s new for 2022?