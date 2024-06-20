🔴 LIVE: Slovenia lead Serbia; England-Denmark, Spain-Italy to follow

EURO 2024 goes from strength to strength with three more big games to enjoy from Thursday’s group stage.

Keep checking back for regular updates.

Slovenia v Serbia

Scorers: Karničnik 69′

Dragan Stojković’s side started the brighter but it was Slovenia who enjoyed the first chance as Adam Čerin forced Predrag Rajković into an early stop.

The Eagles eventually rallied as Dušan Vlahović produced a diving header inside the penalty area which Jan Oblak was able to collect.

Slovenia went closest through Timi Elšnik hitting the post from distance before Benjamin Šeško turned the follow-up narrowly over the crossbar.

At the other end, Oblak’s smart goalkeeping denied Aleksandar Mitrović, who also came up short against the Atlético de Madrid stopper early in the second half.

But Žan Karničnik finally broke the deadlock with little more than 20 minutes remaining by sliding home Elšnik’s delivery to the far post.

Mitrović attempted to redress the balance with a sweeping effort from inside the area that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Still to come

England and Denmark face off in Group C before a real clash of the titans between Spain and Italy in Gelsenkirchen.