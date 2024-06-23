🔴 LIVE: Scotland take on Hungary and Switzerland vs Germany in EURO 2024

The final round of games in Group A play out this evening, with each of the four sides still having something to play for.

Here’s how it’s all unfolding.

Scotland take on Hungary

Scotland and Hungary play out a mammoth clash in Stuttgart, with a win for either side potentially seeing them into the last 16 while a draw suits no-one.

Scotland began the game on the front foot, dominating possession as Hungary sat off and looked to hit Steve Clarke’s side on the counter attack.

And with their first break, they tested Angus Gunn as a long range effort from Bendeguz Bolla was pushed away by Scotland’s no.1.

Scotland continued to see most of the ball, though they failed to test Péter Gulácsi in the Hungary goal in the opening 20 minutes.

Germany have goal ruled out vs Switzerland

Already qualified, Germany simply need to avoid defeat to Switzerland to ensure that they head into the last 16 as group winners.

They began the game on the front foot, with the electric Jamal Musiala slipping in İlkay Gündoğan only for a last ditch Swiss challenge to prevent him from getting a shot off, before Kai Havertz headed the subsequent corner directly at Yann Sommer.

But Germany continued to probe, thought that they had taken the lead just before the midway point of the first half through an unlikely source, with midfielder Robert Andrich curling home a low effort from 25 yards out.

However, VAR ruled it out for a foul in the buildup, and left Germany feeling aggrieved.