LIVE SCORING UPDATES: South Bend area high school football games of the week

Conference races are heating up as high school football enters its eighth week of competiton.

The area's biggest game will take place in New Carlisle as New Prairie hosts Penn at Amzie Miller Field.

Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northern Indiana Conference's East-West Divison. Penn is ranked No. 9 in Class 6A and New Prairie is No. 10 in Class 4A.

Tribune high school sports writer Austin Hough will be covering the action in New Carlisle. Photographer Greg Swiercz will bring the coverage from South Bend's Jackson Field where SB Riley (6-1) will host Bremen (4-3) in an NIC North-South clash. The Wildcats are 3-0 in the conference and the Lions are 1-2. North of the border writer John Fineran and photographer John Mersits will be reporting from Niles as the Vikings (5-1) host Edwardsburg (3-3) in a Wolverine Conference clash.

Follow Friday night's action right here by hitting REFRESH throughout the night:

Penn Kingsmen 15, New Prairie Cougars 0

Penn just went on a long drive that resulted in zero points.



New Prairie needs to get something going here. Still 15-0 Kingsmen, 4:40 left Q3: — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 7, 2023

FOOTBALL: TOUCHDOWN KINGSMEN !!!!!!



Jake Balis with the spin move as he bolts 22 yards for the score.



Nolan McCullough runs for the 2-point conversion.



Penn 8, New Prairie 0. First quarter. pic.twitter.com/xRS8VADN4F — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) October 7, 2023

We have points in New Carlisle!



Jake Balis with a 22-yard TD run. He adds a two-point conversion as well.



1:40 left Q1: Penn 8, New Prairie 0. We had four punts combined before that score. — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 6, 2023

We have a bone sighting in the pregame coin toss.



Time for football. pic.twitter.com/XmPtQtdxmv — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 6, 2023

Penn (6-1, 3-0 NIC East-West) has never won here at Amzie Miller Field. Host New Prairie (6-1, 3-0 NIC E-W) is looking to keep it that way on Senior Night for the Cougars. Big one here starting in 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/1vAWKjNFyg — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 6, 2023

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium, Niles

Series: Edwardsburg leads 3-0 after 45-7 regular-season victory and 24-17 district triumph last season and 61-7 victory in 2021.

Bremen Lions 9, Riley Wildcats 8, halftime

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Bremen leads 5-3 but Riley won 40-15 last Oct. 7, 2022.

Niles Vikings 49, Edwardsburg Eddies 0, final

FINAL: NILES 49, EDWARDSBURG 0

Vikings move to 6-1 and 5-0 in Wolverine Conference with victory over visiting Eddies (3-4, 3-2 Wolverine). Paul Hess had 143 yards and three TDs on 16 carries; Julian Means-Fluellen had 117 yards on 7 carries and 1 TD. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 7, 2023

HESS GOES OVER 100 AND SCORES AGAIN

Niles goes up 43-0 on Paul Hess' 3-yard TD run with 6:11 left in third quarter. He now has 104 yards; Julian Means-Fluellen has 115. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 7, 2023

NILES UP 29-0 AT HALFTIME

Vikings have outgained Edwardsburg Eddies 167-76 in the first half. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 7, 2023

NILES GOES UP 29-0

The Eddies made two first downs but turned the ball over to Niles and the Vikings went 32 yards in seven plays, the last a one-yard sneak by Talon Brawley and the Vikings were in command 29-0 with 3:57 before halftime. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 6, 2023

Mishawaka scores to take a14-7 lead. 0:20 Q1 — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) October 6, 2023

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Niles leads Edwardsburg 15-0 and is driving again. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 6, 2023

NILES SCORE AGAIN

Talon Brawley hits Brenden Olsen for 11-yard TD and after high snap, holder Alex Cole flings a pass to Max Rucker for 2 points and Niles leads 15-0 with 2:15 left in the first quarter.@SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 6, 2023

VIKINGS SCORE QUICKLY

Niles stops Edwardsburg on first possession and then goes 54 yards in three plays. Two ruses by Paul Hess totaljng 38 yards and QB Talon Brawley for TD from 12 yards. Andrew Cutter PAT makes it 7-0 at 9:18. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 6, 2023

EDDIES TAKE THE FIELD AT VIKING STADIUM

Coach Dan Purlee's Eddies take the field before their game with coach Scot Shaw's Vikings. @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/dZjKPYZjqy — John Fineran (@genefin) October 6, 2023

HELLO FROM VIKING STADIUM IN NILES

Where tonight the Edwardsburg Eddies (3-3, 3-1 Wolverine Conference) and No. 11 Niles Vikings (5-1, 4-0 Wolverine) meet. @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/0O2kNpu5nO — John Fineran (@genefin) October 6, 2023

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium, Niles

Series: Edwardsburg leads 3-0 after 45-7 regular-season victory and 24-17 district triumph last season and 61-7 victory in 2021.

Other games

Braxton Brooks scores from 7 yards out to answer! Marian leads Elkhart 27-14 with 9:10 left in the game! #GoKnights — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) October 7, 2023

On the last play of the 3rd Quarter, Elkhart finds the end zone. Marian leads 20-14 as we enter the 4th! #GoKnights — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) October 7, 2023

13 yard TD pass to Ainsley Ritchie. Raiders up 14-0🔰

2:56 left 1Q — Raider Nation Football (@RaiderNationIN) October 6, 2023

Connor Dow with a 1-yard TD run! Extra point is good! Marian leads Elkhart 14-7. — Elkhart High School Athletics (@ElkhartHSSports) October 6, 2023

Varsity Football:

Mishawaka 28, Concord 7.

5:14 Q3 — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) October 7, 2023

Varsity Football:

Mishawaka 21, Concord 7.

Halftime — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) October 7, 2023

With 6:11 left in the 1st half, Elkhart cuts the Marian lead in half. Knights lead 14-7, but then Chase Bays takes the kick back 74 yards to the Lion’s 10! 1st and 10 Marian! #GoKnights — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) October 6, 2023

TOUCHDOWN @SaintJoeFB!!!



Saint Joe scores a touchdown with 5:49 remaining in the 1st Quarter and leads Culver Academies 6-0. pic.twitter.com/fijBzzlVcx — Saint Joseph High School Athletics (@SaintJoeSports) October 6, 2023

Mishawaka Quarterback Brady Fisher stretches out for a 2 yard TD vs Concord. The Cavemen lead 21-7 with 7:30 to go before halftime. pic.twitter.com/dFsaumxObc — Mishawaka Athletics (@cavemensports) October 6, 2023

Varsity Football:

Mishawaka 21, Concord 7

7:31 Q2 — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) October 6, 2023

With 11:33 left in the 2nd Quarter, Brian Osman finds the end zone to give Marian the 14-0 lead! #GoKnights — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) October 6, 2023

Novell Miller scores again for Mishawaka. The Cavemen lead Concord 14-7 late in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/UIZpZQ19Ee — Mishawaka Athletics (@cavemensports) October 6, 2023

Mishawaka recovers a Concord fumble on the first drive of the game. pic.twitter.com/iimdl218QC — Mishawaka Athletics (@cavemensports) October 6, 2023

Bryce LaSane finds Leopino Sete on a quick slant. 67 yards later and Marian leads 7-0 with 7:00 left in the 1st Quarter! #GoKnights — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) October 6, 2023

And just like that, Jaron Thomas answers with a 56 yard TD run! Rafa Sabas PAT.

Concord 7, Mishawaka 7.

5:46 Q1 — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) October 6, 2023

Mishawaka’s Novell Miller scores from 25 yards out. 6-0 Mishawaka over concord with 6:40 to go in the first. pic.twitter.com/ZkbaBtZaRe — Mishawaka Athletics (@cavemensports) October 6, 2023

INDIANA

Elkhart at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m. (NIC)

Bremen at South Bend Riley, 7:30 p.m. (NIC) (Jackson Field)

South Bend Adams at Jimtown, 7 p.m. (NIC)

Concord at Mishawaka, 7 p.m. (NLC)

NorthWood at Wawasee, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Plymouth at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Warsaw at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)

John Glenn at South Bend Clay, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Lakeland, 7 p.m. (NECC)

Penn at New Prairie, 7:30 p.m. (NIC)

Culver Academy at South Bend Saint Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LaVille at North Judson, 7:30 p.m. (HN)

Triton at Knox, 7:30 p.m. (HN)

Michigan City at LaPorte, 8 p.m. (DC)

River Forest at South Central, 8 p.m. (GSSC)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace, 2 p.m.

Tippecanoe Valley at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

NIC: Northern Indiana Conference; NLC: Northern Lakes Conference; GSSC: Greater South Short Conference; NECC: Northeast Corner Conference; DC: Duneland Conference; HN: Hoosier North Conference.

MICHIGAN

Niles 49, Edwardsburg 0

Buchanan at Bronson, 7 p.m.

Brandywine at Benton Harbor, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Berrien Springs at Dowagiac, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7 p.m. (SW10)

WC: Wolverine Conference; SW10: Southwest 10 Conference; LAC: Lakeland Athletic Conference

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend area high school football live updates for Oct. 6, 2023