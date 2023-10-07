Advertisement

LIVE SCORING UPDATES: South Bend area high school football games of the week

Gayle Bell, South Bend Tribune
Conference races are heating up as high school football enters its eighth week of competiton.

The area's biggest game will take place in New Carlisle as New Prairie hosts Penn at Amzie Miller Field.

Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northern Indiana Conference's East-West Divison. Penn is ranked No. 9 in Class 6A and New Prairie is No. 10 in Class 4A.

Tribune high school sports writer Austin Hough will be covering the action in New Carlisle. Photographer Greg Swiercz will bring the coverage from South Bend's Jackson Field where SB Riley (6-1) will host Bremen (4-3) in an NIC North-South clash. The Wildcats are 3-0 in the conference and the Lions are 1-2. North of the border writer John Fineran and photographer John Mersits will be reporting from Niles as the Vikings (5-1) host Edwardsburg (3-3) in a Wolverine Conference clash.

Follow Friday night's action right here by hitting REFRESH throughout the night:

Penn Kingsmen 15, New Prairie Cougars 0

Bremen Lions 9, Riley Wildcats 8, halftime

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Bremen leads 5-3 but Riley won 40-15 last Oct. 7, 2022.

Niles Vikings 49, Edwardsburg Eddies 0, final

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium, Niles

Series: Edwardsburg leads 3-0 after 45-7 regular-season victory and 24-17 district triumph last season and 61-7 victory in 2021.

Other games

INDIANA

Elkhart at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m. (NIC)

South Bend Adams at Jimtown, 7 p.m. (NIC)

Concord at Mishawaka, 7 p.m. (NLC)

NorthWood at Wawasee, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Plymouth at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Warsaw at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)

John Glenn at South Bend Clay, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Lakeland, 7 p.m. (NECC)

Culver Academy at South Bend Saint Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LaVille at North Judson, 7:30 p.m. (HN)

Triton at Knox, 7:30 p.m. (HN)

Michigan City at LaPorte, 8 p.m. (DC)

River Forest at South Central, 8 p.m. (GSSC)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace, 2 p.m.

Tippecanoe Valley at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

NIC: Northern Indiana Conference; NLC: Northern Lakes Conference; GSSC: Greater South Short Conference; NECC: Northeast Corner Conference; DC: Duneland Conference; HN: Hoosier North Conference.

MICHIGAN

Niles 49, Edwardsburg 0

Buchanan at Bronson, 7 p.m.

Brandywine at Benton Harbor, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Berrien Springs at Dowagiac, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 7 p.m. (SW10)

WC: Wolverine Conference; SW10: Southwest 10 Conference; LAC: Lakeland Athletic Conference

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend area high school football live updates for Oct. 6, 2023