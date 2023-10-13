LIVE SCORING UPDATES: South Bend area high school football games of the week

We have arrived at the final week of regular-season high school football in Indiana, with Michigan's regular season just a week behind.

The South Bend Tribune will have coverage of the catholic-school rivalry game between Marian (4-4) and Saint Joseph (4-4), along with the Jimtown (4-4) at South Bend Riley (7-1), Adams (1-7) at Penn (7-1) and Glenn (4-4) at South Bend Washington (2-6).

Hough column: What if football sectionals were seeded? Here's how the South Bend area would look

High school writer Austin Houghhttps://twitter.com/AustinRHough and photographer Greg Swiercz will be at Saint Jospeh's Father Bly Field for the matchup against the Knights. Anthony Anderson will be covering the action from Riley's Jackson Field. Scott Davidson and photographer Michael Caterina will at Penn's Freed Field and John Fineran, along with Swiercz, will be at School Field for the action between Washington and Glenn.

Follow Friday night's action right here by hitting REFRESH throughout the night:

Marian Knights (4-4) at Saint Joseph (4-4)

Holy War time in South Bend. Visiting Mishawaka Marian (4-4) taking on Saint Joseph (4-4). Bragging rights (and momentum going into the postseason) on the line here. pic.twitter.com/0PY2OXsOTL — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) October 13, 2023

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium, South Bend.

Series: Saint Joseph leads 36-26 after 28-21 overtime victory Oct. 14, 2022 at Bob Otolski Field in Mishawaka.

Jimtown Jimmies (4-4) at Riley Wildcats (7-1)

It's a wet one tonight at Jackson Field as @SBRileyhigh (7-1) hosts @JimtownFootball (4-4).

Wildcats have already wrapped up at least a share of first league title since 1965 & can run North-South Div. table w/ W tonight.

Jimmies can still claim share of their 4th straight, w/ W. pic.twitter.com/50SFcdzWii — Anthony Anderson (@AnthonyAnders11) October 13, 2023

@SBRileySports Spotlights@RileyWildcatFB Dominick Jolley is 3 yards from rushing for 1,000 yards for the 1st time since 2018.



Tied the rushing TD in a game vs. Clay with 5 TDs & he is 3 TD away from breaking the RHS TD record for a season. #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/ng1Jg9LIEt — SB Riley Wildcat Athletics (@SBRileySports) October 13, 2023

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Jimtown leads 6-2 and is on four-game winning streak in rivalry after 19-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022.

Adams Eagles (1-7) at Penn Kingsmen (7-1)

Penn has beaten adams in 49 of 51 meetings. Last adams win came in 1985. Penn won 35-7 last year. — Scott Davidson (@Sdavidson_sbt) October 13, 2023

Both Penn and adams will be off next Friday night. Penn hosts elkhart in a class 6a playoff game and adams hosts concord in a 5a playoff game October 27. — Scott Davidson (@Sdavidson_sbt) October 13, 2023

The penn defense, which has 10 senior starters, has a streak of 8 straight shutout quarters. The wild bunch had a streak of 10 scoreless quarters in a row earlier this season. — Scott Davidson (@Sdavidson_sbt) October 13, 2023

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Penn leads 49-2 after 35-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022 and has a 39-game winning streak since Adams won 17-14 on Sept. 13, 1985.

Glenn Falcons (4-4) at Washington Panthers (2-6)

A CAVEMEN HALL OF FAMER IN THE HOUSE

The referee for tonight's game (white hat) is John Roggeman, who played for the Cavemen and at Indiana University for Lee Corso. Talking with two of his officials and John Glenn coach John Barron (second from left). @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/nNEqTmP9Iy — John Fineran (@genefin) October 13, 2023

WASHINGTON WARMING UP

Justin Rambus of the Washington Panthers loosens up before Friday's NIC North-South Division football game against John Glenn at School Field in South Bend. @SBTsports pic.twitter.com/Ei40vjd0rc — John Fineran (@genefin) October 13, 2023

HELLO FROM EVERWISE SCHOOL FIELD

Where tonight at 7 p.m., it's Seniors Night for the South Bend Washington Panthers, who host their NIC North-South Division opponents, the John Glenn Falcons, in the regular-season finale for both teams. @SBTsports — John Fineran (@genefin) October 13, 2023

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union School Field, South Bend.

Series: Washington leads 6-4 but John Glenn has won last two games by shutouts – 36-0 last season in Walkerton and 41-0 in 2021 at School Field.

Other games

59 yard run on the first snap and 2pt conversion all for Blake Metzger. 8-0 Falcons — Fairfield AD (@FHSFalconScores) October 13, 2023

Indiana

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Saint Joseph, 7 p.m. (NIC)

South Bend Adams at Penn, 7 p.m. (NIC)

John Glenn at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m. (NIC)

Jimtown at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m. (NIC) (Jackson Field)

Bremen at Tippecanoe Valley, 7 p.m.

Wawasee at Mishawaka, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Northridge at Warsaw, 7 p.m. (NLC)

NorthWood at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Plymouth at Concord, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Churubusco at Fairfield, 7 p.m. (NECC)

Triton at Winamac, 7 p.m. (HN)

New Prairie at Elkhart, 7:30 p.m. (NIC)

Culver at LaVille, 7:30 p.m. (HN)

Portage at LaPorte, 8 p.m. (DC)

Michigan City at Crown Point, 8 p.m. (DC)

South Central at Whiting, 8 p.m.

NIC: Northern Indiana Conference; NLC: Northern Lakes Conference; GSSC: Greater South Short Conference; NECC: Northeast Corner Conference; DC: Duneland Conference; HN: Hoosier North Conference;

Michigan

Vicksburg at Edwardsburg, 7 p.m. (WC)

Niles at Plainwell, 7 p.m. (WC)

Dowagiac at Buchanan, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Brandywine at Coloma, 7 p.m.

Bentley at Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

WC: Wolverine Conference; SW10: Southwest 10 Conference; LAC: Lakeland Athletic Conference

