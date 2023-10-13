Advertisement

LIVE SCORING UPDATES: South Bend area high school football games of the week

Gayle Bell, South Bend Tribune
We have arrived at the final week of regular-season high school football in Indiana, with Michigan's regular season just a week behind.

The South Bend Tribune will have coverage of the catholic-school rivalry game between Marian (4-4) and Saint Joseph (4-4), along with the Jimtown (4-4) at South Bend Riley (7-1), Adams (1-7) at Penn (7-1) and Glenn (4-4) at South Bend Washington (2-6).

High school writer Austin Houghhttps://twitter.com/AustinRHough and photographer Greg Swiercz will be at Saint Jospeh's Father Bly Field for the matchup against the Knights. Anthony Anderson will be covering the action from Riley's Jackson Field. Scott Davidson and photographer Michael Caterina will at Penn's Freed Field and John Fineran, along with Swiercz, will be at School Field for the action between Washington and Glenn.

Follow Friday night's action right here by hitting REFRESH throughout the night:

Marian Knights (4-4) at Saint Joseph (4-4)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium, South Bend.

Series: Saint Joseph leads 36-26 after 28-21 overtime victory Oct. 14, 2022 at Bob Otolski Field in Mishawaka.

Jimtown Jimmies (4-4) at Riley Wildcats (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Jimtown leads 6-2 and is on four-game winning streak in rivalry after 19-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022.

Adams Eagles (1-7) at Penn Kingsmen (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Penn leads 49-2 after 35-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022 and has a 39-game winning streak since Adams won 17-14 on Sept. 13, 1985.

Glenn Falcons (4-4) at Washington Panthers (2-6)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union School Field, South Bend.

Series: Washington leads 6-4 but John Glenn has won last two games by shutouts – 36-0 last season in Walkerton and 41-0 in 2021 at School Field.

Other games

Indiana

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Saint Joseph, 7 p.m. (NIC)

South Bend Adams at Penn, 7 p.m. (NIC)

John Glenn at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m. (NIC)

Jimtown at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m. (NIC) (Jackson Field)

Bremen at Tippecanoe Valley, 7 p.m.

Wawasee at Mishawaka, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Northridge at Warsaw, 7 p.m. (NLC)

NorthWood at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Plymouth at Concord, 7 p.m. (NLC)

Churubusco at Fairfield, 7 p.m. (NECC)

Triton at Winamac, 7 p.m. (HN)

New Prairie at Elkhart, 7:30 p.m. (NIC)

Culver at LaVille, 7:30 p.m. (HN)

Portage at LaPorte, 8 p.m. (DC)

Michigan City at Crown Point, 8 p.m. (DC)

South Central at Whiting, 8 p.m.

NIC: Northern Indiana Conference; NLC: Northern Lakes Conference; GSSC: Greater South Short Conference; NECC: Northeast Corner Conference; DC: Duneland Conference; HN: Hoosier North Conference;

Michigan

Vicksburg at Edwardsburg, 7 p.m. (WC)

Niles at Plainwell, 7 p.m. (WC)

Dowagiac at Buchanan, 7 p.m. (LAC)

Brandywine at Coloma, 7 p.m.

Bentley at Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

WC: Wolverine Conference; SW10: Southwest 10 Conference; LAC: Lakeland Athletic Conference

