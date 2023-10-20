Live scoring updates, results for football around the Texas Panhandle
We've got some big matchups this week.
Canyon and Randall go head-to-head in a massive rivalry, while Sunray and Gruver fight for a potential district title. Check out the scoreboard below for live updates.
More: Statistical leaders in football around the Texas Panhandle entering week nine
More: FOOTBALL: West Plains vs. Perryton
More: West Plains football dominates Perryton, grabs share of first district title
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: High school football scoring updates, results from week nine around Panhandle, Amarillo