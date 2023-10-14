Get live scores and updates from ULM football road game vs. Texas State here

After last week's loss to South Alabama, ULM football is back in action Saturday night in San Marcos, Texas, as the Warhawks (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) travel to face Texas State (4-2, 1-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Last Saturday, ULM was routed by the Jaguars on its own field. USA scored nine times on 10 possessions while the Warhawks turned the ball over twice and gained just 250 yards of offense.

The Bobcats suffered a defeat of their own last week, as receiver Ashtyn Hawkins fumbled with under 90 seconds to play as Texas State was driving for a potential game-winning touchdown. UL-Lafayette won last Saturday, 34-30.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

ULM football vs. Texas State live scores and updates

