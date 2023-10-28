Get live scores and updates for ULM football game against Arkansas State here

ULM football is back home for the first time in three weeks. The Warhawks (2-5, 0-4 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4, 1-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4:00 on ESPN+.

ULM enters this week after losing five straight. The Warhawks most recently lost to Georgia Southern last Saturday, in a game where ULM had the ball with two minutes left and a chance to win or tie, but freshman quarterback Blake Murphy's final pass was intercepted and returned for a score. ULM's last win was against Lamar on Sept. 9.

Arkansas State also enters Saturday on a losing streak, having dropped each of its last two games. Last week, the Red Wolves fell to Coastal Carolina, while they lost to Troy two weeks before.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

ULM football vs. Arkansas State live scores and updates

