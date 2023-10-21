Get live scores and updates from ULM football game vs. Georgia Southern here

ULM football is back in action on Saturday afternoon as the Warhawks (2-4, 0-3 Sun Belt) travel to Statesboro, Ga., to face the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2, 1-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

ULM enters Saturday losing four straight, the latter three in the Sun Belt. The Warhawks held a 20-9 lead late in the fourth quarter against Texas State last Saturday, but the Bobcats led two touchdown drives, and ULM's final chance at a game-winning drive ran out of time, losing 21-20.

Georgia Southern had won two in a row over Ball State and Coastal Carolina entering its off week. However, the Eagles' winning streak was snapped at the hands of James Madison last Saturday, 41-13.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

ULM football vs. Georgia Southern live scores and updates

