Get live scores, updates for Troy football vs. Appalachian State in Sun Belt Championship

Troy football is back in the Sun Belt Championship game, and for the second straight year, the Trojans are hosting. Saturday's title game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Sep 15, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Troy Trojans running back B.J. Smith (26) celebrates his touchdown with linebacker Walter Pritchett (46) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Troy takes on Appalachian State in a matchup of two of the last three SBC champions. The Trojans have had a few weeks to prepare, clinching a spot with their win over ULM in early November.

By contrast, the Mountaineers didn't clinch their spot until the final week of the regular season with a win over Georgia Southern and a James Madison win over Coastal Carolina.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

Troy football vs. Appalachian State in Sun Belt Championship Live Scores and Updates

