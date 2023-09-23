Live scores and updates from Nicholls football's Week 4 game against FBS Tulane

After being idle last week, Nicholls football is back in action Saturday for the first time since its loss to TCU. The Colonels will stay in the FBS this week as they travel to take on Tulane (6:00 p.m., ESPN+).

The Green Wave is coming off one of the greatest seasons in program history, going 12-2 with an an American Athletic Conference championship and an upset win over USC in the Cotton Bowl on the way to a top-10 finish in the final polls.

Nicholls football team held its first preseason football practice on Friday in Thibodaux.

Tulane started 2023 ranked in the top 25, and despite falling out after a Week 2 loss to Ole Miss, has still received votes in both polls. The Green Wave is getting reinforcements against Nicholls as well. Former all-conference quarterback Michael Pratt injured his knee against South Alabama in Week 1 and missed the next two games, but will play against the Colonels on Saturday.

If Nicholls is able to pull off the upset, it would be one of the greatest wins the Colonels have ever had. Here's how you can follow along:

Nicholls football vs. FBS Tulane live score, updates

