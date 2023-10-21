Get live scores and updates for Nicholls football road game vs. Texas A&M-Commerce here

After an extended layoff, Nicholls football returns to the field Saturday afternoon, as the Colonels (2-3, 2-0 Southland) travel to Commerce, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5, 1-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Both schools were off last week. Nicholls was scheduled to host Northwestern State, but after Demons safety Ronnie Caldwell was shot and killed a few days before the game, the Colonels canceled out of respect for Caldwell and Northwestern State.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a scheduled off week last week. Most recently, the Lions lost to Incarnate Word two weeks ago, 28-11. TAMUC's only win came one week before that, defeating McNeese by 31.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

Nicholls football vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Live Scores and Updates

