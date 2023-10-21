Advertisement

Get live scores and updates for Nicholls football road game vs. Texas A&M-Commerce here

Mikey DiLullo, Houma Courier-Thibodaux Daily Comet
·1 min read

After an extended layoff, Nicholls football returns to the field Saturday afternoon, as the Colonels (2-3, 2-0 Southland) travel to Commerce, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5, 1-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Both schools were off last week. Nicholls was scheduled to host Northwestern State, but after Demons safety Ronnie Caldwell was shot and killed a few days before the game, the Colonels canceled out of respect for Caldwell and Northwestern State.

Photos from the 2022 Pro Football Camp at Nicholls in Thibodaux on July 22.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a scheduled off week last week. Most recently, the Lions lost to Incarnate Word two weeks ago, 28-11. TAMUC's only win came one week before that, defeating McNeese by 31.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

Nicholls football vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Live Scores and Updates

X/Twitter List: Click here to follow along on social media

From the troops to the Tigers: Meet Shelby Lee Jr.: The LSU football player who served in the Army

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Live scores, updates for Nicholls football game vs. Texas A&M-Commerce