Get live scores, updates for Nicholls football homecoming game vs. Houston Christian here

Nicholls football is back in action on Saturday as the Colonels (1-3, 1-0 Southland Conference) host Houston Christian (2-3, 1-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 3:00 on ESPN+.

Last week, Nicholls broke a four-game losing streak with a dominant win over McNeese State to open Southland play. This is the first home game for Nicholls since Week 1 against Sacramento State, a game the Colonels lost, as well as the Nicholls homecoming game.

HCU comes into this game following a narrow defeat last week to Lamar. Last Saturday, the Huskies battled back from a 21-6 fourth quarter deficit to get within two points, but Houston Christian's attempt at a game-winning drive came up short after a turnover on downs in the final minutes.

Here's how you can follow along with Nicholls vs. Houston Christian:

Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Live Scores and Updates

