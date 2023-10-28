Get live scores and updates for Nicholls football vs. Southeast Missouri State here

Nicholls football is trying for its fourth straight win in its final non-conference game. The Colonels (3-3) host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-3) on Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:00 on ESPN+.

Nicholls enters this week winning three consecutive games, most recently defeating Texas A&M-Commerce last Saturday 27-7. However, the Colonels are winless in non-conference games this season, losing to Sacramento State, TCU, and Tulane.

Nicholls receiver Arron McKenney (14) leads the Colonels on the field during a game against Houston Baptist in Thibodaux on Oct. 2.

SEMO enters on a winning streak of its own, having won both of its last two. Two weeks ago, the Redhawks defeated Eastern Illinois by a touchdown, and followed that up with a 25-point blowout win over Tennessee Tech.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

Nicholls football vs. Southeast Missouri State Live Scores, Updates

