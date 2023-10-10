Get live scores, updates for Louisiana Tech football vs. Middle Tennessee State here

After last Thursday's comeback bid against Western Kentucky came up short for Louisiana Tech football, the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) are back in action on Tuesday night, traveling to face off against Middle Tennessee State (1-5, 0-2). Tuesday's game kicks off at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

MTSU enters Tuesday's game after losing four straight. The Blue Raiders dropped both of their previous midweek games to conference opponents, falling by 31 to Western Kentucky in a Thursday night game two weeks ago and losing by 15 to Jacksonville State last Wednesday.

A Louisiana Tech win would keep the Bulldogs alive for a berth in the Conference USA Championship. Here's how to follow along:

Louisiana Tech football vs. Middle Tennessee State Live Score, Updates

