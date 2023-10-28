Get live scores, updates for Grambling State's football game vs. Bethune-Cookman here

Grambling football returns from its off week on Saturday, as the Tigers (3-4, 2-2 SWAC) host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6, 0-4). Saturday's game kicks off at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Two weeks ago, Grambling lost its homecoming game to Alabama A&M. Despite being tied at 24 in the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored three unanswered touchdowns to leave the Tigers with the win.

Bethune-Cookman has had a rough season. The Wildcats lost five straight entering Saturday's game, most recently against Southern last weekend. BCU's last win was against Division II's Savannah State, and the Wildcats haven't beaten a Division I opponent in more than a calendar year. Their last D-I victory was a 10-point triumph over Mississippi Valley State in October of 2022.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

