Get live scores and updates for Grambling State football vs. Alcorn State here

Following last week's win over Prairie View A&M, Grambling football (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) is back in action on Saturday as SWAC play continues against Alcorn State (2-3, 1-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 2:30 on ESPN+.

Last Saturday, the Tigers rebounded from a slow start in the first quarter as freshman quarterback Myles Crawley hit seventh-year senior receiver Lyndon Rash for two scores as Grambling pulled away late for a 35-20 win over the Panthers.

The Braves enter Saturday's game with an inconsistent start to 2023, alternating wins and losses through the season's first five weeks. Last Saturday, Alcorn survived an overtime contest with Alabama State, 23-20.

Here's how you can follow along with Saturday's game:

Grambling football vs. Alcorn State Live Scores and Updates

Making sense of football realignment: When do Texas, Oklahoma move to SEC? Red River Rivalry to have final Big 12 showdown

X/Twitter List: Click here to follow along on social media

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Get live scores, updates for Grambling football vs. Alcorn State here