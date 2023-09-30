Get live scores and updates for Grambling football vs. Prairie View A&M here

Grambling football is back on the road Saturday as the Tigers (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) travel to Texas to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2, 2-0) on Saturday. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Grambling enters Saturday's game coming off two consecutive wins. Two weeks ago, the Tigers scored 58 points on their way to a win over NAIA-level Florida Memorial University, and followed it up with a 12-point win over Texas Southern in the SWAC opener.

Prairie View A&M snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a narrow victory over Alcorn State. Prior to last week's game, though, the Panthers were shut out in a 69-point loss to FBS opponent SMU.

Here's where you can follow along:

Grambling football vs. PVAMU live scores, updates

