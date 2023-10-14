Live scores and updates for Grambling football homecoming game vs. Alabama A&M on Saturday

Grambling football is back on Saturday, as the Tigers (3-3, 2-1 SWAC) host Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2). Saturday's game kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

Last week, Grambling was narrowly defeated by Alcorn State, as Braves quarterback Aaron Allen passed for the game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes. Alcorn defeated the Tigers, 25-24.

The Bulldogs also enter Saturday after losing last week. Alabama A&M was beaten by Jackson State, 45-30, a week ago, and hasn't beaten a Division I team since a Sept. 21 game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Here's where you can follow along with Saturday's game:

Grambling football vs. Alabama A&M live scores and updates

