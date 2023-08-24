Live Scoreboard: Vanguard takes on Colorado powerhouse to kick off Week 1. Get score here

Vanguard takes on a Colorado powerhouse Thursday, Trinity Catholic battles a championship level rival, and the war for highway 40 all take place in week 1 of Florida high school regular season football. Forest and North Marion keep the in-county action going as they test their airborne offenses against defenses with new faces.

Belleview kicks of a new era of football under head coach Tom Elliott. Lake Weir joins the Rattlers' new beginnings as their first Sunshine Athletic Association game pits them against Saint Francis Catholic.

Can't make it out to the game? Don't worry we have you covered with live score updates through the final whistle. Check out the Ocala-area scoreboard below.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: High school football: Live scores from Marion County schools