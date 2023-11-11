Live Scoreboard: UWF hosts Chowan on Senior Day to finish regular season

The regular-season finale is here.

The University of West Florida football team hosts Chowan University to close out the 2023 regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pen Air Field. Sixteen seniors will be honored prior to the contest, as it is the Argos' Senior Day – some of who serve as the final active player connections to the 2019 National Championship team.

On paper, UWF appears to have this game in hand. But you could have said the same thing about the low-scoring loss at the University of West Alabama, proving that paper doesn't win games. However, the Hawks come in winless on the year. With nothing to lose on the season, UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles warned his players during practice this week to stay focused on the field and to not jeopardize potential playoff eligibility with costly penalties during the game.

University of West Florida wide receiver John Jiles (white jersey) reaches ahead for the football as he enters the end zone during the Argos' 42-14 win at Mississippi College on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The Argos appear to have a spot in the postseason, ranked fifth in the NCAA's Super Region 2, trailing Benedict University, Delta State and Valdosta State. A win against Chowan will likely lock UWF into the playoffs – and it's possible we could see a UWF-Delta State rematch, under the assumption everyone wins out on Saturday in Week 11.

Another thing to keep an eye out for on Saturday: wide receiver John Jiles needs just 42 yards to tie the single-season record for receiving yards. Jiles currently has 1,127 yards in 10 games. The current record-holder is Quentin Randolph, who recorded 1,169 yards during the 2019 season.

With six games where Jiles has recorded 100-plus receiving yards, including last week where he had 110 yards in the win at Mississippi College, the Argos could have a broken record after Saturday's game.

