Live Scoreboard: UWF football travels to North Greenville for second GSC contest

Gulf South Conference play continues for the No. 6 University of West Florida football team as the Argos travel to North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina, for a 6 p.m. CST (7 p.m. EST) kickoff on Saturday.

UWF (3-1, 1-0) looks to continue its strong conference play after a dominant 49-21 victory last Saturday against the University of West Georgia. However, head coach Kaleb Nobles said the Argos need to put in a full 60-minute effort after a couple blunders late in the contest against the Wolves.

North Greenville enters the contest with a 2-2 (1-1 GSC) record, coming off a 28-3 loss at Valdosta State last week. The Crusaders have a strong two-dimensional offense between the running and passing games. "We’ve got our hands full with their offense. … They present a really good challenge," Nobles said during the week.

As shown on Twitter Saturday morning, the Argos will boast the uniform combination of white helmets, white jerseys with navy blue trim on the shoulders and navy blue pants. In that uniform combination, UWF is 2-0 all-time. Most recently, the Argos wore the uniform combination in a 42-28 win at West Georgia on Oct. 8, 2022.

Against North Greenville, UWF is 4-0 all-time dating back to 2018. Last season's contest was a nail-biting 34-31 victory at Pen Air Field that saw Griffin Cerra boot a game-winning field goal.

