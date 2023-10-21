Live Scoreboard: UWF football travels to unbeaten Delta State for key conference matchup

It's the top run offense vs. the top run defense in the Gulf South Conference.

The University of West Florida football team, allowing an average of just 93.9 yards rushing per game, is traveling to Delta State, which averages 250.1 yards rushing on offense a game, on Saturday for a marquee matchup between conference rivals.

The Statesmen remain undefeated on the season, ranked fifth in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches Poll, and have one of the most prolific offenses overall in the country. UWF is looking to bounce back after a low-scoring loss at the University of West Alabama last weekend.

The Argos will have to keep a close eye on Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog, who is a dual threat in both the air and on the ground. He's second on the team in rushing yards (417) and has thrown for 1,540 yards with 19 touchdowns.

That's where the UWF defense comes in, that has produced a lot of pressure in the backfield.

“I’m interested to see how that fares against the No. 1 run offense in the GSC," linebacker Walker Robinson said.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Parker Field at McCool Stadium in Cleveland, Mississippi.

