Live Scoreboard: UWF football returns home against Valdosta State for top-25 matchup

The University of West Florida football team returns home to Pen Air Field after back-to-back road games.

The No. 18 Argos host No. 24 Valdosta State in another top-25 matchup between Gulf South Conference opponents. UWF is in control of its own destiny when it comes to claiming the GSC championship after knocking off previously undefeated Delta State last week, as the Argos, Blazers and Statesmen all boast a 4-1 GSC record going into Saturday.

Starting with Saturday's game, which is scheduled for 4 p.m., if UWF wins out the regular season, it will be the conference champions since it has the head-to-head record over Delta State. Argos head coach Kaleb Nobles made sure to emphasize that while the "narrative's out there" about postseason hopes, UWF is focusing on one game at a time.

West Florida defensive lineman Justice Williams hits Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog during the Argos' 24-21 win on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 from Parker Field at McCool Stadium in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The challenge of the end of the regular season begins with Valdosta State and quarterback Sammy Edwards, who has thrown for 2,340 yards (292.5 per game) with 18 touchdowns. Edwards is another dual-threat quarterback the Argos have to lockdown, similar to Patrick Shegog last week for Delta State.

UWF's defense, which shut out Delta State in the second half last week, will have to keep up its efficiency and proficiency against the Blazers to help give the Argos' offense a chance.

Weekly Preview: Kaleb Nobles preparing for first game as head coach against former team, Valdosta State

AFCA Poll, GSC Awards: Argos stay put in AFCA poll; Jacob Dorn earns GSC weekly award

Most likely, Saturday’s game will come down to which defense can defend against the pass game better, given the Argos’ similar offense in the air.

Be sure to follow along with sports reporter Ben Grieco (@BenGriecoSports) on X (formerly known as Twitter) for live updates during the game, or follow along on the live scoreboard below.

Tweets by BenGriecoSports

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Live Updates: UWF football hosts Valdosta State for GSC matchup in Week 9