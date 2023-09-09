Live Scoreboard: UWF football opens road schedule with Week 2 matchup at McKendree University
Nothing like a long road trip.
The University of West Florida football team, now ranked No. 6 in the country, travels to Lebanon, Illinois, for a Week 2 matchup at McKendree University. It's the first road game for the Argos of the 2023 campaign.
UWF is coming off a dominant 35-3 performance over Kentucky Wesleyan College last week, while McKendree is looking for a rebound. The Bearcats were stuffed by Tiffin University, 79-14, in Week 1 in Ohio.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Leemon Field.
