Live Scoreboard: UWF football opens road schedule with Week 2 matchup at McKendree University

Nothing like a long road trip.

The University of West Florida football team, now ranked No. 6 in the country, travels to Lebanon, Illinois, for a Week 2 matchup at McKendree University. It's the first road game for the Argos of the 2023 campaign.

Week 2 Preview: Argos look to continue success in Week 2 at McKendree University

Week 1 Recap: UWF football defeats Kentucky Wesleyan behind 'relentless' defense and 'efficient' offense

'Continuing to grow': Inside the budding relationship between UWF coach Kaleb Nobles and quarterback Peewee Jarrett

UWF is coming off a dominant 35-3 performance over Kentucky Wesleyan College last week, while McKendree is looking for a rebound. The Bearcats were stuffed by Tiffin University, 79-14, in Week 1 in Ohio.

West Florida's Caden Leggett, runs down field during action against Kentucky Wesleyan at the University of West Florida Friday, September 1, 2023.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Leemon Field.

Follow all of this afternoon's action by using the Pensacola News Journal's live scoreboard and Twitter updates from PNJ sports reporter Ben Grieco (BenGriecoSports).

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Live Updates: UWF football takes on McKendree for first road game in Illinois