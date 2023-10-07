Live Scoreboard: UWF football continues conference slate with home game against Shorter

The University of West Florida football team returns to Pen Air Field on Saturday for another crucial Gulf South Conference matchup – this time, against Shorter University.

The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff, but not before some homecoming festivities around UWF's campus.

After an explosive 48-24 victory at North Greenville last week, which saw the Argos put up more than 600 yards of total offense, and John Jiles set a school record for receiving yards in a single game, UWF will likely be looking for the same type of offense.

However, the Argos will want to avoid two things it has done the last couple weeks: some defensive lapses and penalties.

The Crusaders got within three points of UWF before the Argos' offense took control in the fourth quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns. The team also set season highs for penalties and penalty yards at North Greenville. While it didn't come back to haunt the Argos last week, it could at some point.

