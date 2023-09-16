Live Scoreboard: No. 4 UWF travels to Florida A&M for special contest against FCS opponent

Week 3 for the University of West Florida football team is finally here.

And it's the game that a lot of people have been talking about since the 2023 schedule was announced: the No. 4 Argos travel to Tallahassee to take on Division I Florida A&M University in a special contest between the in-state opponents. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CST (6 p.m. EST) on Saturday from Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Week 2 Victory: UWF football takes decisive win at McKendree University, but penalties loom

National Rankings: UWF football improves to No. 4 in latest AFCA Division II poll

Saturday's game is the Rattlers' home-opener, where the field will officially be recognized as Ken Riley Field.

UWF enters the week 2-0 after two dominant performances of identical scores, 35-3 wins over Kentucky Wesleyan College and McKendree University.

A gang of University of West Florida defenders sack McKendree University quarterback Caleb Fisher during the Argos' 35-3 win over the Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Leemon Field in Lebanon, Illinois.

At McKendree, quarterback Peewee Jarrett threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to John Jiles (102 yards receiving), while Caden Leggett (93 yards receiving) and Jakobe Quillen (34 yards receiving) both scored once.

Jamontez Woods scored the only rushing touchdown for the Argos in the contest.

Week 3 Preview: UWF football travels to Division I FAMU for Week 3 contest with a crowd that's 'going to be rocking'

Just the Facts: Florida A&M vs. West Florida Week 3 gameday preview, predictions

It was the defense that stood out with seven sacks during the contest. John McMullen tacked on three of those sacks for a loss of 23 yards. Donovan Barnes, a Tallahassee native who will play in front of a home crowd on Saturday, recorded an interception.

Be sure to follow reporter Ben Grieco on X (@BenGriecoSports) for live updates throughout the contest.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Live Updates: UWF football takes on FAMU in special Week 3 matchup