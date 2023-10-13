Live Scoreboard: Follow along with Big Bend high school football games in Week 8

It's football weather in the Big Bend as week eight has a number of big games with playoff implications on the line.

With teams across the Big Bend playing district opponents this week, bragging rights are on the line. Chiles hosts Leon, Godby travels to Southwood to take on Florida High, Lincoln and Rickards play under the lights at Gene Cox Stadium and Gadsden County travels to Marianna.

North Florida Christian's game against Rocky Bayou Christian has been canceled because the Knights program was using officials not approved by the FHSAA and couldn't find a different officiating crew in time, and Aucilla Christian's game with Spring Creek has been canceled due to a Mono outbreak in the Spring Creek program. Both Big Bend programs will be awarded forfeit victories.

Preps sports reporter Liam Rooney will be at Chiles as Leon travels to Bradfordville to take on the Timberwolves. Follow Rooney on X/Twitter @__liamrooney as he will post live updates and highlights from Friday night's action. Be sure to follow Big Bend Preps on X/Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates after Friday's games.

