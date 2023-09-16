LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Notre Dame football vs. Central Michigan Saturday in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame Football faces its biggest test of the the 2023 season ... next week. But this week, the Irish host Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

It's a low-profile tune-up for No. 9 Notre Dame ahead of the Sept. 23 primetime battle with No. 6 Ohio State in South Bend. Kickoff Saturday is 2:30 p.m. on Peacock Streaming.

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of Mike Berardino, Tom Noie, and Austin Hough have all your in-game coverage updates right here: Please hit REFRESH for the latest scoring updates.

☘ Notre Dame Football Schedule | ☘ 2023 full roster | ☘ Depth chart vs. Central Michigan | ☘ Season predictions

Pregaming for Notre Dame football vs. Central Michigan

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27), center back, and linebacker Marist Liufau (8) tackle South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (0) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Luther Bradley, a former first-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan consultant, stands outside the Ford Field main entrance in Detroit on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Bradley was an All-American defensive back at Notre Dame, where he played in two national championships and was selected 11th overall in the 1978 NFL draft.

▶ VIDEO: Sam Hartman and the Heisman machine

☘ Notre Dame Football Schedule | ☘ 2023 full roster | ☘ Depth chart vs. Central Michigan | ☘ Season predictions

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Notre Dame football vs. Central Michigan Saturday