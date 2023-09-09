Live score updates for Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football vs. Tulane in Week 2

NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin will be out to score a statement victory when the No. 20 Rebels travel to Yulman Stadium to take on Michael Pratt and No. 22 Tulane on Saturday.

Kiffin named Jaxson Dart the starting quarterback on Monday, closing out the competition between Dart and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders. There was never any doubt about who would line up under center for Tulane, with Pratt back for his fourth season as a starter for the Green Wave.

Ole Miss will be looking to get freshman All-American Quinshon Judkins going after a quiet showing against Mercer in Week 1.

On the other side of the ball, Pete Golding's new defensive scheme faces its first true test against the defending Cotton Bowl champions.

Ole Miss game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Tulane

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 (unless you are a Spectrum customer)

BETTING ODDS: Ole Miss -7.5

Ole Miss football score updates vs. Tulane

Check back for score updates as Ole Miss football faces Tulane at Yulman Stadium.

