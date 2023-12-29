Follow live score updates, highlights as Iowa State football takes on Memphis in the Liberty Bowl

The Iowa State football team wraps up its 2023 campaign today with a chance to earn its eighth win of the season when the Cyclones take on the Memphis Tigers (9-3) in the Liberty Bowl on Friday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN.

The Cyclones (7-5) will be without one of their top playmakers in defensive back T.J. Tampa, who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Still, coach Matt Campbell's defense has been a highlight all season long and will be looking to end the season on a high note.

That will be easier said than done going against a Tigers team that has an elite offense. Quarterback Seth Henigan is one of the best passers in the nation, throwing for 3,519 yards (13th in the nation). He's also racked up 28 touchdown passes, which ranks 10th in FBS, to just nine interceptions.

Memphis has an additional advantage with the bowl game taking place at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which is where the Tigers play their home games. This season, Memphis is 4-2 at home, averaging 38.8 points per game, although they have not yet faced a Power Five conference team at Liberty Stadium.

Follow along in this live blog for updates and analysis throughout the game.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live score updates: Iowa State football vs. Memphis in Liberty Bowl