Live score updates, highlights: Iowa State football takes on Kansas State in Farmageddon

The Iowa State football program was not expected to do much in the 2023 campaign and boy, did they prove a lot of people wrong.

The Cyclones were a young roster to begin with. Then just a few weeks before the start of the season, several key players were caught up in the state's gambling probe and either left the program or haven't played a snap in 2023. Still, Rocco Becht and several other key players emerged to get ISU to six wins and a bowl game.

But there is still work today. Iowa State (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) wraps up its regular season today with a chance to reach the seven-win mark. They've hit the road to the Little Apple to take on No. 20 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12), who currently sits in a tie for second place in the conference.

There's a lot on the line for both teams in this Farmageddon rivalry battle. Follow along in this live blog as we bring you the latest updates, info and analysis from the opening kickoff until the end of the game.

6:30 p.m. Weather might be an issue in the Little Apple

Looks like a lot of snow out there tonight.

Chase Contreraz brushing (?) snow pic.twitter.com/e80MGBDQgy — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) November 26, 2023

6:15 p.m. Iowa State down its top two running backs

Shortly before the game, our Iowa State beat reporter Travis Hines confirmed that Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton are not with the team for Saturday’s game at No. 19 Kansas State, according to a school spokesperson.

Sanders leads the Cyclones with 477 yards on 102 carries despite missing two games earlier this season to injury. Norton is second on the team with 343 yards on 87 carries. The pair have combined for seven touchdowns on the year.

Expect a heavy dose of freshman Abu Sama, a Southeast Polk graduate.

