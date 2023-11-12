Live score updates, highlights and analysis: Iowa State football takes on BYU in Provo

Iowa State football takes a trip out west this week to make a visit to one of the new Big 12 Conference teams, BYU.

The Cyclones (5-4, 4-2 Big 12) are looking to get back on track this week after suffering a loss to Kansas in Week 9. BYU (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) has lost two in a row and is 1-4 against legacy Big 12 teams, only beating Texas Tech on Oct. 21.

Kickoff for this game is slated for 9:15 p.m. CT. It's going to be a late night, so follow along with us as we have some fun and bring you the latest updates from the Cyclones' trip to Utah.

8:00 Jeremiah Cooper is warming up

The dynamic DB missed last week's game. But he's out in Provo and is warming up, according to our beat writer Travis Hines.

Jeremiah Cooper is in uniform and going through early warmups for Iowa State. — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) November 12, 2023

7:45 Best view in college football?

Our Iowa State columnist, Randy Peterson, and Iowa State beat writer, Travis Hines, are live in Provo to bring you all the latest from the game. Travis tweeted out this photo shortly after arriving at the press box at BYU.

This has to be one of the best views in college sports, right?

Got @RandyPete here a mere 4 hours before kickoff. Just in time. pic.twitter.com/LN1fb4s3b1 — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) November 11, 2023

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Live score updates: Iowa State football takes on BYU in Big 12 battle