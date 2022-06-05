Game recap: Georgia Bulldogs eliminated by North Carolina 6-5 in NCAA regional

The Georgia Bulldogs have been eliminated from the NCAA regional, losing 6-5 to North Carolina on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Bulldogs (36-23) rallied in the ninth inning when Chaney Rogers hit a three-run homer, but Tar Heels outfielder Vance Honeycutt robbed Josh McAllister of a tying home run with a sensational catch at the wall.

The Dawgs lost 8-1 to VCU on Friday night, scoring only on a home run by Cole Tate. But they responded by blowing out Hofstra on Saturday, winning 24-1 and putting 14 straight batters on base at one point. Josh McAllister hit two of seven home runs for Georgia.

The Tar Heels, who have been in the College World Series final twice and lost both times, beat Hofstra 15-4 on Friday, but then lost Saturday to VCU 4-3 despite home runs from Danny Seretti and Vance Honeycutt.

Where and when does Georgia baseball play North Carolina?

Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

When: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5, 2022

How can I watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. North Carolina Tar Heels baseball?

TV: TBA

Streaming: ESPN+, WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Game recap: Georgia eliminated by North Carolina 6-5 in NCAA baseball