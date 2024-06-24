🔴 LIVE: Crazy few minutes sees Croatia in the lead over Italy, Spain ahead

🔴 LIVE: Crazy few minutes sees Croatia in the lead over Italy, Spain ahead

Group B reaches its conclusion this evening, with Spain already confirmed in top spot.

Croatia 1-0 Italy





Gianluigi Donnarumma was called into action early on, the 25-year-old stopper saving brilliantly well from a superb outside of the box shot Luka Sučić hit right into the corner.

Italy really should've taken the lead when Alessandro Bastoni headed straight at Dominik Livaković from point blank range, with the inch-perfect cross supplied by Nicolò Barella.

Just after half time, a crazy couple of minutes began when Croatia were awarded a penalty for a handball by Davide Frattesi. Luka Modrić was denied by a superb save by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Almost immediately afterwards, the PSG 'keeper saved really well again from Ante Budimir only for the Modrić star to make no mistake with the rebound.

More to follow...

Albania 0-1 Spain





Scorers: Torres 13'

Needing a win, Albania started brightly and Spain's ten changes to the lineup meant they were struggling to get a foothold in the game.

Yet it wasn't long before La Roja found their feet and Ferrran Torres delivered from a defence-splitting Dani Olmo pass with an accurate finish off the post.

Although Spain were the dominant side, they were nearly left with red faces when goalkeeper David Raya smashed a clearance against defender Aymeric Laporte. Luckily for him, the second-choice 'keeper was able to catch the rebound.

Into the second half and Spain almost immediately doubled their lead when Joselu got in front of his defender in the box, managed to hook his leg around the ball and fired just wide of the post.

More to follow...